Or Copy this URL to Share

HOYING, DONALD L.: A Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina, with visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina. Fr. Kenneth Schnipke C.PP.S officiating. Friends may also call from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store