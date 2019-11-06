DONALD L. SHEEFEL, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Born Aug. 7, 1935, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Harry and Anna (Weg-man) Sheefel. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked in loss prevention at International Harvester before retiring from Navistar. He was a long time member at Calvary United Methodist Church as well as The Chapel. He will be remembered as an avid IU fan. Surviving family include his sons, Timothy and Tony (Tracy) Sheefel; three grandchildren; and sister, Mary Henning. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his wife, Beverly (Taylor) Sheefel; and a brother, Harry Sheefel. Funeral service is noon Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the Sandbank Cemetery, Whitley County, Ind. Memorials may be made to the Calvary United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 6, 2019