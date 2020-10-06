DONALD LEE LEWIS SR., 77, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Born in Danville, Ill., he was a son of the late Betty (Kenneth) Wheaton and George Lewis. He was a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Don was a member of American Legion posts 499 and 47, Fort Wayne, where he enjoyed spending time. He was an avid car enthusiast and champion horse shoe player. He is survived by wife of 59 years, Sally Lewis; two sons, Donald L. (Myra) Lewis, Jr. and Kenneth R. Lewis; grandchildren, Stephanie (Sam) Pope and Donald L. Lewis III (fianc‚e Morgan York); great-granddaughter, Reagan Pope; sister, Marcia McCoy; stepsister, Debbie (Lon) Webster; and stepbrother, Mark Wheaton. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Ed McCoy; and sister-in-law, Linda Wheaton. Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial at Covington Memorial Gardens www.covingtonmemorial.com