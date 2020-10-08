DONALD LEE WERLING, 83, of Marysville, Ohio, formerly of Fort Wayne, Ind., joined his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in Heaven, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Ohio State University Hospital. Born Aug. 30, 1937 in New Haven, Ind., he was a son of the late Norbert and Hazel Ladig Werling. He was a retired associate of Navistar (International Harvester) after 42 years as a brake engineer. He was a 1955 graduate of New Haven High School in New Haven, Ind. Upon retirement from Navistar in 1998, he moved to Ohio where he continued his career in Urbana. He was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church where he was actively involved with the church's member mission outreach, Loving in Actions and In Truth and was inducted into the COAAA Hall of Fame for his works. He was known as a hard-working, devoted family man. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sharon J. Trammel Werling, whom he married April 12, 1958 in Fort Wayne; two sons, Lynn (Lisa) Werling of Fort Wayne, Ind. and John (Charity) Werling of Dublin, Ohio; four grandchildren, Peyton, Wesley, Arianna and Christian; two brothers, Terry Werling of New Haven, Ind. and Larry Werling of Fort Wayne; a sister-in-law, Nancy "Eileen" Croghan of Angola, Ind.; a brother-in-law, William "Bill" Gordon of Coldwater, Mich.; and nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death on May 6, 2020 by his daughter, Brenda Werling. Funeral service is 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Marysville. A committal service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne, Ind., where entombment will take place. Memorial contributions may be made to Loving In Actions and In Truth at St. John's in Marysville. Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville, Ohio is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com