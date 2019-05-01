Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THE REVEREND DOCTOR DONALD LEROY REED. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THE REVEREND DOCTOR DONALD LEROY REED, 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 13, 1942, in Linton, Ind., he was a son of Lester Reed and Mary (Furry) Reed. Donald was a graduate of Jasonville High School, Class of 1959. He earned three degrees, B.S., M.S., and PhD in Education from Indiana State University. He was also an ordained minister under the General Council Assemblies of God. Don was a lifelong educator and pastor, leading several Indiana schools and community colleges and ministering as Senior Adults pastor at First Assembly of God in Fort Wayne. He served for many years on the Board of Directors of the League for the Blind & Disabled, and was a member of Rotary International and many other organizations. He impacted countless lives through his leadership and pastoral care. Favorite pastimes included music, golf, gardening, playing with his beloved dog Webster, and being an avid Pacers basketball fan. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Paula Anne (Bemis) Reed of Fort Wayne. Paula was the love of his life and his devoted companion and caregiver through many years of disability. Their love and life were the true expression of the wedding vows they made to each other on June 23, 1963 in Jasonville, Ind. Also surviving are his children, Anne (Ronald Jr.) McRae of Cincinnati Ohio, Christopher (Fayeann) Reed of Avon, Gordon Reed of Indianapolis, Amy Kreider of Indianapolis, and James Reed of Miranda, Calif.; and grandchildren, Cody Reed, Joshua McRae, Candice Reed, Sarah McRae, Liam Kreider, Rowan Kreider, Sabina Reed, Chloe Reed, and Feliz Reed; and siblings, Paul (Martha) Reed of Dana, Beth (Robert) Ostby of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at First Assembly of God Church, 339 West Main St., Jasonville, Ind. , where visitation was scheduled from noon until 2 p.m. Pastor Sam Bush officiating. Interment at Lebanon Cemetery in Midland, Ind. The family appreciates all of the love and support. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Donald Reed to his cherished causes, the Lester Reed Scholarship Fund c/o First Assembly of God, 338 West Main St., Jasonville, IN 47438; or League for the Blind and Disabled, 5821 South Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46815. Arrangements were entrusted to Cox Funeral Home, Jasonville, Ind.

THE REVEREND DOCTOR DONALD LEROY REED, 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 13, 1942, in Linton, Ind., he was a son of Lester Reed and Mary (Furry) Reed. Donald was a graduate of Jasonville High School, Class of 1959. He earned three degrees, B.S., M.S., and PhD in Education from Indiana State University. He was also an ordained minister under the General Council Assemblies of God. Don was a lifelong educator and pastor, leading several Indiana schools and community colleges and ministering as Senior Adults pastor at First Assembly of God in Fort Wayne. He served for many years on the Board of Directors of the League for the Blind & Disabled, and was a member of Rotary International and many other organizations. He impacted countless lives through his leadership and pastoral care. Favorite pastimes included music, golf, gardening, playing with his beloved dog Webster, and being an avid Pacers basketball fan. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Paula Anne (Bemis) Reed of Fort Wayne. Paula was the love of his life and his devoted companion and caregiver through many years of disability. Their love and life were the true expression of the wedding vows they made to each other on June 23, 1963 in Jasonville, Ind. Also surviving are his children, Anne (Ronald Jr.) McRae of Cincinnati Ohio, Christopher (Fayeann) Reed of Avon, Gordon Reed of Indianapolis, Amy Kreider of Indianapolis, and James Reed of Miranda, Calif.; and grandchildren, Cody Reed, Joshua McRae, Candice Reed, Sarah McRae, Liam Kreider, Rowan Kreider, Sabina Reed, Chloe Reed, and Feliz Reed; and siblings, Paul (Martha) Reed of Dana, Beth (Robert) Ostby of Columbus. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at First Assembly of God Church, 339 West Main St., Jasonville, Ind. , where visitation was scheduled from noon until 2 p.m. Pastor Sam Bush officiating. Interment at Lebanon Cemetery in Midland, Ind. The family appreciates all of the love and support. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Donald Reed to his cherished causes, the Lester Reed Scholarship Fund c/o First Assembly of God, 338 West Main St., Jasonville, IN 47438; or League for the Blind and Disabled, 5821 South Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46815. Arrangements were entrusted to Cox Funeral Home, Jasonville, Ind. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close