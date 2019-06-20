DONALD LEWIS JORDAN, 54, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at home. He spent the last five years being a devoted caretaker for his mother Alberta. Surviving are his daughters, Marquita (Travis Wigfall) Lockett and DeMetra Jordan; mother, Alberta Jordan; brothers, Willie and Larry (Lesia) Jordan; sisters, Lorrenda Jordan, Lawanda (Wilbur) Vandall and Stephanie L. Scott; and grandchildren, Paishynce and Kylan Lockett and DiMitri Jordan; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Jordan; and sister, Carolyn Stewart. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Greater Progressive Baptist Church, 2215 John St., with calling two hours before service. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 20, 2019