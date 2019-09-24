DONALD "DONNY" M. SMITH JR., 65, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at home with his family by his side. Born in Ossian, he was an operating engineer for IUOE Local 103. He was a founding member of Alcoholics Anonymous in New Haven. He enjoyed shooting, working on cars, classic westerns, and a good debate. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Charlotte; sons, David (Rachel) Smith and Michael (Ashleigh) Smith; father, Donald M. Smith Sr; siblings, Barry Smith, Chuck Crabstree and Cat (Jerry) Harlan; and grandchildren, Trista, Xaiver and Xander. He was also preceded in death by his mother, Sally Crabtree. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with calling two hours prior. Pastor Matthias Snodderly officiating. Preferred memorials are to the Prostate Cancer Foundation. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 24, 2019