DONALD P. POLLEY SR., 84, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He had spent the days preceding his death surrounded by his loving family. Born Oct. 27, 1934, in Fort Wayne, Don was the son of Wilbur and Lillian Polley. He attended Emmanuel Lutheran grade school and graduated from Central High School in 1953 and was also a veteran of the Naval Reserve. Don served the City of Fort Wayne for 22 years as a police officer, retiring as a Captain. He then went on to work with his wife, Nadine, to run Fairfield Galleries, the furniture store they had purchased from his family. In 1998, after selling the store to his son, Don began working for Todd Realty in Syracuse Ind. He and Nadine owned a lake home there and enjoyed spending time with their family and friends. Don also enjoyed traveling. Some special trips were cruising Scandinavia and through the Panama Canal. He also enjoyed a trip to his ancestral homeland, the Isle of Man. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Nadine (n‚e Haines) Polley; daughter, Debra Marshall; son, Donald Jr. (Linda) Polley; five grandchildren, Thomas (Phylis) Polley, Michael Polley, Scott (Rachel) Polley, Kyle (Sydney) James, and Travis Marshall; and two great-grandchildren, Logan and Reid. He was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Jacob; and parents, Wilbur and Lillian. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 W. Jefferson Blvd., with one hour of calling prior to the funeral service. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities, or Heart to Heart Hospice. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 25, 2019