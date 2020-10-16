DONALD PATRICK THOMAS SCHRAEDER, transitioned from a stroke on Oct. 3, 2020, to fully eternal life on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist. He was the beloved husband of Georgette Harber Schraeder - a celebrated 51 year marriage and loving fun father of three wise sons, Abraham Louis Melchior Schraeder of Greensboro, Anthony Jack Balthazar Schraeder (Heather Neal) of Greensboro and Al-don Patrick Casper Schraeder of High Point, N.C. "He taught his sons to do what is right; do your best and always treat others as you want them to treat you." Don was born in Fort Wayne. He attended Central Catholic High School, graduating with the class of 1965, where he met Georgette. The couple lived in many places besides High Point, N.C., including Honolulu, Hawaii while he was a pharmacy specialist in the Air Force during the Vietnam War; Fort Wayne where he was a postman and attended IPFW; Gainesville, Fla., where he was a proud Gator and obtained his Accounting degree; Greensboro, N.C., working for Haskins and Sells; Muncie, Ind., where he taught and obtained his MBA; Lansing, Mich., teaching at MSU on television and working on his doctorate - "Go Spartans!"; Erie, Pa., as an accounting professor at Gannon University and settling in High Point as a professor of accounting to teach at Greensboro College for 23 years before retirement. Besides working as a CPA, and an accounting professor, he loved helping to coach his sons' various teams (soccer, chess, baseball, basketball, and volleyball) and served as Jamestown Youth League Director in the 1990s. He helped coach at OLG and St. Leo and enjoyed attending PECSSA games and GC Pride and UNCG Spartan games. Don was a member of the Knights of Columbus serving for many years as treasurer of the 939 Council and Club. He enjoyed helping his mentor Pat Kirwan with the St. Vincent DePaul Society and golfing with the Knights Tuesday/Thursday group, including those of the other political party. He always voted unity and common good, no matter the party of the candidate. He was also a member of the AOH and loved to sing and dance. With retirement, he professed as a member of the Secular Franciscan Fraternity Family of Greensboro and currently was serving as vice minister, supporting Just Faith and Restorative Justice and helping with cleaning, the bookstore, and other apostolates. Like Francis he was preaching but only using words if necessary. He is survived and celebrated by wife, Georgette; sons, Abe, AJ and Al; Indiana Schroeder brothers and sisters, Denny (Gail), Jim (Sue), Gary (Deb), and Tom (Laurel, Jeanne (Rick) Knuth, Dianne and Kathy; and mother-in-law, Betty Harber. Also in his heart are his many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law as well as the Carolina Walsh family; many friends, nieces and nephews; godchildren, Pete, Shane, Doug, and Darcy; the Franciscan family of Greensboro, and the Idiot boxers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Jack Schroeder. "Remembering that Laughter is God's sonshine, we will love him 'forever and three days' and hope to laugh with him again in the beloved kingdom." Memorial celebrations will be scheduled in Indiana and North Carolina at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis Springs Prayer Center, 477 Grogan Road, Stoneville, NC 27048. Due to Covid the Family will have a private ceremony. Interment will be at Christ the King Church. Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com