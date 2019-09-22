|
DONALD PERSING, 91, of Bellmawr, N.J., formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Donald proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was the beloved husband of the late Phyllis (nee Burkard) for 43 years and more recently Margaret (nee Perry) for 15 years. He was also survived by his children, Karen (Rodney) Smith, Cheryl (William) Rideout, Susan (Joseph) Savitski and Paul (Barbara) Persing; loving grandfather, known as "Poppy", of Alyse, Lauren, James, Jacob, Hope, Heather, Rebecca, Zachary, Kristin, Kyle, and Quinn; great-grandfather, also known as Poppy, of Devinee, Jack, Allison, Clara, Hatch, Isaac, and Autumn; devoted stepfather, of Chip (Michelle Lael) Perry, Michael (Kathy) Perry, Megan (Bill) Haverstock, Karen (Tom) Carson, Tim (Deb) Perry, Sandi (Shelton) Bradbury, Kathy (Nick) Nicholas, and Patti (Nick) Kasperski; loving step-grandfather, also "Poppy" to Matt, Melissa, Nick, David, John, Emma, Erich, Ben, Chris, Jill, Jacqueline, Jared, Kevin, Ryan, Hannah, Maria, Emily, Erin, Joe, Justine, Samantha, and Julia; great-step-grandfather of 29 children ; and one great-great-step-grandchild; dear brother of David (Rita) Persing; also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, Bellmawr, N.J., with visitation from 8:15 to 9:45 a.m. prior to the service. Entombment at New St. Mary's Mausoleum, Bellmawr, N.J. In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to the . Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019
