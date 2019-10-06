DONALD R. ADKISON, of Chuckey, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, Sept 15, 2019, at Philadelphia Cancer Center of America. Born March 9, 1966 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was the son of Dave (Maxine) Adkison of Fort Wayne, Ind. and Barbara Myers of Chuckey, Tenn. Don served in the U.S. Army during Desert Storm where he received the Bronze Star. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a BS in Industrial Engineering. He is survived by his daughters, Morgan (Andy) Wirt and Naomi Adkison and son Nicholas Adkison; brothers, Dave (Becky) Adkison of Boaz, Ala. and Timothy (Bonnie) Adkison of Urbana, Ohio; sisters, Debra (Kevin) Klein of Fort Wayne, Ind. and Bernadette Little of Chuckey, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his son, Donald Adkison Jr. Graveside service is 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct 18, 2019, at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 6, 2019