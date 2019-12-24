DONALD R. BARGE II, 35, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Michael Hartig and Patty Emrich. Don proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his children, Aiden Conn and Kaeda Barge; mother, Patty Emrich of Fort Wayne; and sister, Danielle Hartig of Fort Wayne. Don was preceded in death by his father, Michael Hartig. Calling is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. In lieu flowers, memorials may be made to Shepherd's House. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 24, 2019