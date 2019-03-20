Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD R. EDWARDS. View Sign

DONALD R. EDWARDS, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. Born March 23, 1928, in Bloomington, Ind., he was the son of the late Chester and Lillian Lorean (Elliott) Edwards. Don served in the Army from 1946 to 1948 as a Military Policeman and Firefighter attaining the rank of Private First Class prior to his honorable discharge. He was a graduate of North Side High School and attended college at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind. Don was career Firefighter for the City of Fort Wayne retiring in 1981 as a Captain. He also worked for E. V. Harman and Son. Many homes and businesses still stand today with custom cabinets and rooms built by Don. He was trained by his father, Chester, who was also a skilled finishing carpenter. In his later years, he met Lucio and started to work for Peg Perego Company. The Peregos became like family to him, and he worked in some capacity for Lucio and Anna until his late 1980's. He is survived by seven children, Laura Bringman, Doug (Stana) Edwards, Lisa Edwards, Mindy (Mark) Thoma, Charlie (Kim) Edwards, Brian ( Deb) Edwards, and Susan (Jeff) Brooks; son-in-law, Phil Baker; 22 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Flanagan; sister-in-law, Lucille Gilliom; along with many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his in-laws, Charles and Lulu Bentley; beloved wife Ruth; daughter, Julie Baker; and son-in-law, Jim Bringman. Don's family would like to especially thank Deb, who was his main caregiver, and Carole and Michelle of Comfort Keepers. "These ladies took great care of our dad over the last two years. We also want to thank Eric, Brittany, Alex, and the staff at North Woods Village." A private family service will be held in his memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Wayne Firefighters Museum, 226 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46802.



