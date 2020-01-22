DONALD R. SORDELET, 85, of Columbia City, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Coventry Meadows, Fort Wayne. Donald was a toolmaker, enjoyed fishing, building and tinkering. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Barbara Sordelet; children, Randall (Ann Marie) Sordelet of Fort Wayne, Daniel (Teresa) Sordelet of Columbia City, Ind., Michele Ellis of Fort Wayne, Timothy (Juli) Sordelet of Columbia City, Ind., and Tom (DeeDee) Sordelet of Columbia City, Ind.; 12 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Bertha Sordelet, one child and one grandchild. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to or Make a Wish. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 22, 2020