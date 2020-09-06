DONALD RAYMOND CHENOWETH, 76 of Albion, Ind., died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born Sept. 6, 1943 in Montpeliar, Ind., Donald was the son of Raymond D. and Edna J. (Carr) Chenoweth. Donald married Anita M. Tarr on May 18, 1970 in Roanoke, Ind. Donald was a patrolman with the Fort Wayne Police Department, also serving as a motorcycle and canine officer, retiring in 1993. He later worked for the Fort Wayne Airport as a public safety officer, retiring in 2009. Donald was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, having received the Bronze Star. He was a member of the Goldwing Association and attended Trinity United Methodist Church. Donald is survived by his wife, Anita M. Chenoweth of Albion; son, Matt (Holly) Chenoweth of Albion; daughter, Amber (Jason Easterday) Chenoweth of Burton, Ohio; two sisters, Jean Kelly of Montpeliar, Ind., Judy Addington of Keystone, Ind.; four grandchildren, Jacob Chenoweth, Zackary Chenoweth, Kaleigh Chenoweth and Avilyn Easterday. Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Harper Funeral Home, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion. Pastor Doug Lucker of Churubusco United Methodist Church officiating. Military honors by the United States Army and the Albion American Legion will follow the service at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Due to the Governor's mandate face masks covering the nose and mouth are mandatory for the visitation and funeral services. Social distancing will be practiced. Memorials are to Parkview Hospice. To send a condolence or sign the online register book visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com