DONALD RAYMOND VanOSDALE SR., 91, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Born on Nov. 22, 1927 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was the third son of the late Ralph W. and Ruth (Brudy) VanOsdale. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a business owner and retired mechanic. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge, VFW, American Legion, and Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Surviving relatives include one brother, William (Pat) VanOsdale; five grandchildren, Thomas, Brian, Brandon, Seth VanOsdale, and Lisa Hollister; 10 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Freda (Gill); one son, Donald Raymond VanOsdale, Jr.; two brothers and one sister. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Online guestbook at www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 17, 2019