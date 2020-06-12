DONALD ROSS BERKSHIRE, 87, of rural Columbia City, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 9:30 p.m., at Parkview Whitley Hospital. Born Jan. 30, 1933, in Cass County, Ind., he was a son of the late Quincy and Violet (Kerns) Berkshire. Growing up in Royal Center, he graduated from Royal Center High School in 1951. In December of 1951, he joined the United States Navy, serving aboard the U.S.S. Oberon, a cargo ship, for which they have an annual reunion. In 1953, he transferred to the Seabee (construction battalion) unit of the Navy and learned how to use heavy equipment, which he went on to use later in life. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 23, 1955. Returning home, Don worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad, later Conrail. He retired after 44 years of service. In 2017, he was a recipient of an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. for his military service. On July 21, 1990, he was united in marriage to Sharlene Heupel. They have always made their home in Columbia City. Don's passion was work, especially operating heavy equipment. He liked cutting trees for firewood and, more importantly, removing the stumps with his excavator. He was an avid bid euchre player and enjoyed a game of gin rummy. With his wife, they traveled throughout the U.S. and had visited Ireland, Alaska, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and many other locations. Don is survived by his wife, Sharlene; daughters, Debra (Jeff) Schrader of Columbia City, Donna (Dave) Belcher of Fort Wayne, Darla (Rob) Shoda of Columbia City, Lisa Stimson of Marine, Ill., and Linda (Jim) Melvin of Columbia City; step-daughter, Nicole (Brad Taylor) Buse of Chicago, Ill.; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; his dog and best buddy, Riley; sisters, Sue Blackwood of Largo, Fla., and Ronda (Max) Trapp of Logansport; brothers, Howard Berkshire of Logansport, Jay Bill (Sharon) Berkshire of Kokomo and John "Dick" (Vada) Berkshire of Royal Center; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Berkshire of Logansport. Additionally, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marjorie Kesling; and brothers, James and Larry Berkshire. Service is 4 p.m. Sunday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, with the Korean War Veterans Honor Guard presenting Military Honors, and visitation from 2 p.m. until the service. Burial will take place at a later date at Nolt Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to the Whitley County Community Foundation for the Korean War Veterans Fund. Condolences may be sent at www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 12, 2020.