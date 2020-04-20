DONALD S. PETTIT, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born on Feb. 19, 1939 in Manchester, Iowa, he was a son of the late Carl and Ethel (Forthyse) Pettit. He is survived by his children, Donald E Pettit, Debbie Whitefield, Peggy (Larry) Cole, Artus (David) Flock, and Daniel C Pettit; as well as 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Nellie C Pettit; and daughter, Barb Whitefield. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. For online condolences visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 20, 2020