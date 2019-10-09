DONALD "DON" SCHARLACH, 68, was called to his heavenly home on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, after a 2 1/2 month journey with cancer. Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Diane (Scott) Scharlach; father, John Arthur Scharlach; children, Dan (Jillian) Scharlach and Stacey (Brian) Adams; brothers, Mike (Kim) Scharlach and Rod (Pattie) Scharlach; grandchildren, Grace, Leah, Clayton and Addy. He was preceded in death by his mother, Willie Juanita Scharlach; brother, David Scharlach. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Lifehouse Huntertown Campus (Old Lima Road), with calling one hour prior to the service. Family will also receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the church. Burial at Huntertown Cemetery, Huntertown. Please direct memorials to Lifehouse Church. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 9, 2019