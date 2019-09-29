DONALD THOMAS McCREA, 98, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Born on Oct. 20, 1920 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Thomas and Alma (Oliver) McCrea. Don worked as a tool maker for General Electric for 42 years, retiring in 1983. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage with various projects, fixing things, and gardening. Surviving him are his son, Daniel (Jeanne) McCrea; grandsons, Brian (Jody), Christopher, Shannon (Cherise), and Patrick McCrea; nine great-grandchildren; nephews and a niece, Thomas (Barb) and Jim (Dee) McCrea, Dennis and Debra (McCrea) Runkle; and several great-nieces and -nephews. Also preceeding Don in passing was his wife, Leon (Frederick) McCrea; and brother, James "Jim" McCrea. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 29, 2019