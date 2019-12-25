DONALD V. SLAIN, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. He was born March 14, 1938, in Marshall, Mich., a son of the late Victor and Lois (Raber) Slain. He retired with 36 years of service with I.B.E.W. Local #305 with Service Electric of Allen County. Surviving are his children, Mike (Jeanne) Slain, Paula (Dean) Jones, Mark (Jackie) Slain and Lois (Mark) Gorney; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Sharon Jones and Patricia Campbell. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Norma Slain. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 25, 2019