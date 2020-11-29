1/1
DONALD W. CLARK
1927 - 2020
DONALD W. CLARK, 92, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Born Dec. 23, 1927, he was a son of the late Bertha A. and Glenn B. Clark. Don was a retired electrician and member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. His favorite job was servicing the Lincoln Tower. He was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church, Indiana Freemasonry since 1949, Scotthish Rite and Mizpah Shrine. He loved spending time with his granddaughters, his trips to Florida, camping, fishing, golf, bowling, and wood working. Surviving are his daughters, Susan G. Clark, Deanna (Mike) Burkhalter and Joyce (Dan) Smith; granddaughters, Emily (Jake) Schwerer and Lauren Smith; and great-grandson, Isaac Schwerer. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, H. June Clark; and brother, Richard Clark. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Covington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Covington Memorial Gardens.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
DEC
5
Visitation
10:00 AM
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
