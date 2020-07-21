1/
DONALD W. "GENE" GROGG
DONALD W. "GENE" GROGG, 76, of Berne, Ind., passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 1:40 a.m. at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur, Ind. He was a son of the late Alfred E. Grogg and R. June (Glentzer) Grogg. Loving survivors include his wife, Janice I. (Kline) Grogg of Berne, Ind.; son, Jeffrey Philip G. (Heather) Grogg of Battle Creek, Mich.; daughter, Janene Renee G. (Roger) Teeter of rural Geneva, Ind.; grandchildren, Nicholas Teeter of Kokomo, Ind., Adrianna Teeter Armbruster of Grand Rapids, Mich., Marcus Teeter of rural Geneva, Ind., Alexander Grogg of Kalamazoo, Mich., Isabella Grogg of Battle Creek, Mich., Sophia Grogg of Battle Creek, Mich.; brothers, Fred (Henrietta) Grogg of Homer, Mich., Howard (Kathy) Grogg of Louisville, Ky.; sisters, Letha (Don) Lederman of Noblesville, Ind., Alice Clark of Tekonsha, Mich.; brothers, Larry (Julia) Grogg of Decatur, Ind., Paul (Carol) Grogg of Bryant, Ind.; sister, Marilyn (Ronnie) Warden of Indianapolis, Ind.; brothers, Joe (Diana) Grogg of Huntington, Ind., Ron (Sherry) Grogg of Marion, Ind.; sisters, Joy (Bob) Bogart of Leavenworth, Kan. and Connie (Cliff) Spencer of Ingalls, Ind. He was also preceded in death by his daughters, Ilene J. Grogg, and Elaine D. Grogg; brother-in-law, Keith Clark. A service to celebrate Gene's life is 3 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at West Missionary Church, 4295W - St. Rd. 218, Berne, with visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. From 2:30 to 3 p.m. the family will be requesting private time. Pastor Keith Rupp officiating. Viewing also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington Street, Geneva. Burial will follow service in the M.R.E. Cemetery in Berne. Preferred memorials to West Missionary Church, 4295 W. - St. Rd. 218, Berne (IN 46711). Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Glancy-Downing Funeral Home
JUL
25
Visitation
11:30 - 02:30 PM
West Missionary Church
JUL
25
Service
03:00 PM
West Missionary Church
Funeral services provided by
Glancy-Downing Funeral Home
100 N Washington
Geneva, IN 46740
(260) 368-7676
