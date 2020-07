Or Copy this URL to Share

GROGG, DONALD W. "GENE": A service to celebrate Gene's life is 3 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at West Missionary Church, 4295W - St. Rd. 218, Berne, with visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. From 2:30 to 3 p.m. the family will be requesting private time. Pastor Keith Rupp officiating. Viewing also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington Street, Geneva.



