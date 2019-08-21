DONALD W. MYERS, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Born Aug. 13, 1929, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Woebbe king) Myers. Donald was a Army Korean War veteran and a past member of American Legion Post 47. He retired from Zollner Piston in 1982 after more than 30 years of service. He enjoyed gardening, playing euchre and shuffle board. Surviving is his son, John (Kristine) Myers of Fort Wayne; daughters, Diane (Edward) Ganter of Manhattan Beach, Calif., and Linda (Ronald) Myers - Coats of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn J. Myers; daughter, Rose Schall; and brother, Charles Myers. Services are private. Donations can be made to Visiting Nurse. Arrangements by Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 21, 2019