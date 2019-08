DONALD W. SHUTT, 87, of New Haven, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Don was born Sept. 16, 1931, in Normal, Ill., a son of the late A.E. and Berzie Shutt. He was a Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus and also served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a sales engineer at Material Handling. He loved to fly and held his private pilot license. He loved woodworking and photography. He was the founder of 3 Rivers Woodworking Club. Surviving are his loving wife, Mary; seven sons, Joe (Mary), Rich (Melissa), Bob (Valorie), Tom (Kim), Paul, John (Linda), and Mike (Rosie); two daughters, Barb (Duff) Chaney, and Diana (Ed) Toy; 23 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and four siblings. He was preceded in death by four siblings. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with vigil at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Knights of Columbus. To sign the online guest book, please go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com