DONALD W. SHUTT, 87, of New Haven, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Don was born Sept. 16, 1931, in Normal, Ill., a son of the late A.E. and Berzie Shutt. He was a Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus and also served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a sales engineer at Material Handling. He loved to fly and held his private pilot license. He loved woodworking and photography. He was the founder of 3 Rivers Woodworking Club. Surviving are his loving wife, Mary; seven sons, Joe (Mary), Rich (Melissa), Bob (Valorie), Tom (Kim), Paul, John (Linda), and Mike (Rosie); two daughters, Barb (Duff) Chaney, and Diana (Ed) Toy; 23 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and four siblings. He was preceded in death by four siblings. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with vigil at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Knights of Columbus. To sign the online guest book, please go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 6, 2019