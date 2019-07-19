DONALD WAYNE GARRINGER, 87, passed away on Wednesday July 17, 2019, in Vincen nes, Ind. Born July 28, 1931, in Portland, he was the son of David and Faye (Money) Garrin ger. He moved to Fort Wayne and married Nancy Elliott on Nov. 27, 1963. They had one daughter Donna. In 1993, he retired as Maintenance Manager from Achduth Vesholom Jewish Temple in Fort Wayne. He served active duty in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 82 in Fort Wayne. After retirement, he volunteered at The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo and Veteran's Hospital in Fort Wayne until moving to the Harlingen, Texas area where he moved to pursue his beloved hobby, bird watching. There, he did volunteer work at Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge for several years. He moved to Vincennes, Ind., where he resided at Colonial Assisted Living following the death of his wife in 2015. Surviving are his daughter, Donna (Robert) Gaul of Fort Wayne; sister-in-law, Brenda Elliott of Vincennes; brother, Arthur Garringer of Fort Wayne; 14 nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by is wife, Nancy; three brothers, Leo, David and Robert; a sister, Betty Mann; and brother-in-law, Jeff Elliott. A Celebration of Life service is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Baird-Freeman Funeral Home, 221 North Meridian St., Portland, Ind., with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Green Park Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Anthony Wayne Services Foundation. Send online condolences at www.bairdfreeeman.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 19, 2019