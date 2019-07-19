Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD WAYNE GARRINGER. View Sign Service Information Baird-Freeman Funeral Home 221 N Meridian St Portland , IN 47371 (260)-726-7171 Send Flowers Obituary

DONALD WAYNE GARRINGER, 87, passed away on Wednesday July 17, 2019, in Vincen nes, Ind. Born July 28, 1931, in Portland, he was the son of David and Faye (Money) Garrin ger. He moved to Fort Wayne and married Nancy Elliott on Nov. 27, 1963. They had one daughter Donna. In 1993, he retired as Maintenance Manager from Achduth Vesholom Jewish Temple in Fort Wayne. He served active duty in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 82 in Fort Wayne. After retirement, he volunteered at The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo and Veteran's Hospital in Fort Wayne until moving to the Harlingen, Texas area where he moved to pursue his beloved hobby, bird watching. There, he did volunteer work at Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge for several years. He moved to Vincennes, Ind., where he resided at Colonial Assisted Living following the death of his wife in 2015. Surviving are his daughter, Donna (Robert) Gaul of Fort Wayne; sister-in-law, Brenda Elliott of Vincennes; brother, Arthur Garringer of Fort Wayne; 14 nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by is wife, Nancy; three brothers, Leo, David and Robert; a sister, Betty Mann; and brother-in-law, Jeff Elliott. A Celebration of Life service is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Baird-Freeman Funeral Home, 221 North Meridian St., Portland, Ind., with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Green Park Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Anthony Wayne Services Foundation. Send online condolences at

DONALD WAYNE GARRINGER, 87, passed away on Wednesday July 17, 2019, in Vincen nes, Ind. Born July 28, 1931, in Portland, he was the son of David and Faye (Money) Garrin ger. He moved to Fort Wayne and married Nancy Elliott on Nov. 27, 1963. They had one daughter Donna. In 1993, he retired as Maintenance Manager from Achduth Vesholom Jewish Temple in Fort Wayne. He served active duty in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 82 in Fort Wayne. After retirement, he volunteered at The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo and Veteran's Hospital in Fort Wayne until moving to the Harlingen, Texas area where he moved to pursue his beloved hobby, bird watching. There, he did volunteer work at Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge for several years. He moved to Vincennes, Ind., where he resided at Colonial Assisted Living following the death of his wife in 2015. Surviving are his daughter, Donna (Robert) Gaul of Fort Wayne; sister-in-law, Brenda Elliott of Vincennes; brother, Arthur Garringer of Fort Wayne; 14 nieces and nephews, and many great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by is wife, Nancy; three brothers, Leo, David and Robert; a sister, Betty Mann; and brother-in-law, Jeff Elliott. A Celebration of Life service is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Baird-Freeman Funeral Home, 221 North Meridian St., Portland, Ind., with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Green Park Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Anthony Wayne Services Foundation. Send online condolences at www.bairdfreeeman.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close