DONNA BELLE BARTO, 90, of Hockessin, Del., and formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Brackenville Center, Hockessin, Del. Born on June 8, 1928 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Elias and Elma (Laisure) Moser. Donna was a wonderful homemaker and member of Concordia Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. She is survived by her son, Daniel (Donna) Barto of Lynchburg, Va.; grandchildren, Mason Daniel Barto of North Carolina, and Sarah (Gary) Bradley of Glossop, Derbyshire, England; great-grandchildren, Julian, Madeline, and Amelia; niece, Kathy (Max) Alexander-Miller of Fort Wayne; and nephew, Lanny Wilt of Wolf Lake, Ind. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Barto Sr.; son, Frederick Barto Jr.; daughter, Linda Kay Barto; brother, Dale Moser; and sister, Betty Alexander. Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Concordia Cemetery Gardens Chapel, 5300 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Burial at Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. For online condolences visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 5, 2019