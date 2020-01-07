Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONNA BRAGG. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley 1320 East Dupont Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

DONNA BRAGG, died on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, after a nine year battle with cancer. Born in 1928 in Wabash, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Mary (Schuler) Billing -ton, and attended schools in Wabash until 1945 when she moved with her family to Lawrenceburg, where she graduated in 1946. She attended Ball State University School of Nursing where she met her husband, Bob. They married in 1947 and moved to Auburn in 1949 after her husband's graduation. In 1959 the family moved to rural Fort Wayne. She was a "stay-at-home Mom" and enjoyed being a volunteer parent at school, church, and being a Cub Scout mother. In 1965 she began working for The Allen County Society for Crippled Children and Adults (Turnstone) and later was employed by Fort Wayne Community Schools at Brentwood Elementary School and then the Testing Department. In retirement she relished the time being a grandparent, traveling with her husband, volunteering at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, trail-guiding in area parks, and serving her church. She was a Member of Huntertown United Methodist (Lifehouse) Church. She is survived by her children, Martin (Jana) of Los Osos, Calif., Dennis (Kate) of Adams Lake, Ind., and daughter, Mary (Michael) Grant of Plainfield, Ind.; her brother, John Billington of Prescott, Ariz.; and her grandchildren, Drew and Derek Grant, and Jonathan and Patrick Bragg, and Walsh Easton. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Bob. Donna's service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Lifehouse Church, 16021 Lima Rd., Huntertown, with viewing from 8:30 a.m. There will be a luncheon at 11:30 a.m at the Lifehouse, Cedar Canyon facility, 1601 W Cedar Canyons Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lifehouse Church children's programs or Fort Wayne Museum of Art. The family would like to thank the staff of Orchard Pointe, and Dr. Chitneni and Aggarwal for their care. D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, is handling arrangements.



DONNA BRAGG, died on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, after a nine year battle with cancer. Born in 1928 in Wabash, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Mary (Schuler) Billing -ton, and attended schools in Wabash until 1945 when she moved with her family to Lawrenceburg, where she graduated in 1946. She attended Ball State University School of Nursing where she met her husband, Bob. They married in 1947 and moved to Auburn in 1949 after her husband's graduation. In 1959 the family moved to rural Fort Wayne. She was a "stay-at-home Mom" and enjoyed being a volunteer parent at school, church, and being a Cub Scout mother. In 1965 she began working for The Allen County Society for Crippled Children and Adults (Turnstone) and later was employed by Fort Wayne Community Schools at Brentwood Elementary School and then the Testing Department. In retirement she relished the time being a grandparent, traveling with her husband, volunteering at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, trail-guiding in area parks, and serving her church. She was a Member of Huntertown United Methodist (Lifehouse) Church. She is survived by her children, Martin (Jana) of Los Osos, Calif., Dennis (Kate) of Adams Lake, Ind., and daughter, Mary (Michael) Grant of Plainfield, Ind.; her brother, John Billington of Prescott, Ariz.; and her grandchildren, Drew and Derek Grant, and Jonathan and Patrick Bragg, and Walsh Easton. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Bob. Donna's service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Lifehouse Church, 16021 Lima Rd., Huntertown, with viewing from 8:30 a.m. There will be a luncheon at 11:30 a.m at the Lifehouse, Cedar Canyon facility, 1601 W Cedar Canyons Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lifehouse Church children's programs or Fort Wayne Museum of Art. The family would like to thank the staff of Orchard Pointe, and Dr. Chitneni and Aggarwal for their care. D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, is handling arrangements. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close