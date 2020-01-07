DONNA BRAGG, died on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, after a nine year battle with cancer. Born in 1928 in Wabash, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Mary (Schuler) Billing -ton, and attended schools in Wabash until 1945 when she moved with her family to Lawrenceburg, where she graduated in 1946. She attended Ball State University School of Nursing where she met her husband, Bob. They married in 1947 and moved to Auburn in 1949 after her husband's graduation. In 1959 the family moved to rural Fort Wayne. She was a "stay-at-home Mom" and enjoyed being a volunteer parent at school, church, and being a Cub Scout mother. In 1965 she began working for The Allen County Society for Crippled Children and Adults (Turnstone) and later was employed by Fort Wayne Community Schools at Brentwood Elementary School and then the Testing Department. In retirement she relished the time being a grandparent, traveling with her husband, volunteering at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, trail-guiding in area parks, and serving her church. She was a Member of Huntertown United Methodist (Lifehouse) Church. She is survived by her children, Martin (Jana) of Los Osos, Calif., Dennis (Kate) of Adams Lake, Ind., and daughter, Mary (Michael) Grant of Plainfield, Ind.; her brother, John Billington of Prescott, Ariz.; and her grandchildren, Drew and Derek Grant, and Jonathan and Patrick Bragg, and Walsh Easton. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Bob. Donna's service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Lifehouse Church, 16021 Lima Rd., Huntertown, with viewing from 8:30 a.m. There will be a luncheon at 11:30 a.m at the Lifehouse, Cedar Canyon facility, 1601 W Cedar Canyons Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lifehouse Church children's programs or Fort Wayne Museum of Art. The family would like to thank the staff of Orchard Pointe, and Dr. Chitneni and Aggarwal for their care. D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, is handling arrangements.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 7, 2020