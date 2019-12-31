DONNA CARNEY, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Born Oct. 18, 1931, in Uniontown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Eustace and Frances Bane. She enjoyed spending time with family, playing golf, playing cards and was an avid reader. Donna is survived by her children, David Carney and Debora (Paul) Outhwaite; grandchildren, Jessica (Blair) Mattern and Megan (Nate) Keiser; and three great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Edward Carney. A private family service will be held. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Burial will take place in Uniontown, Pa. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 31, 2019