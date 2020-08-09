DONNA DARLENE WELLS TURNER, entered into her eternal home on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, after a long illness. Born Sept. 9, 1944, in Colchester, Vt., she was a daughter of Kenton Wells and Vivian Wells Beaupre. Anyone who knew Donna knew that she was full of love and caring. Her children and grandchildren were all precious to her. She was very courageous battling and winning against cancer twice. She married Steven Turner on Aug. 5, 1961. They had six children together. She raised her children and then at the age of 48 she went to school and obtained a degree in Business. Her family was so proud of that accomplishment. She retired from Centennial Wireless in 2005. She is survived by her sons, Cliff Turner of Indiana and Troy Turner of Vermont; daughters, Faun (Greg) Brown, Tami (Tim) McKenzie, Stephanie Turner, and Darlene (Chris) Lehman of Indiana; 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and countless "bonus" children she called her own. She was also survived by her siblings, Bryan (Sherry) Beaupre of Texas, Rosemary Beaupre and Linda Cary, both of Vermont; cousins, Cindy Rainville and Carol Patnode. Lastly; and her very best friends, Sheila and Charlie Gebo, both of Vermont. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandparents, Leroy and Sadie Wells who raised her many of her early years; uncle, Shorty (Harold) and Rita Lemoine; brothers, Ronnie Wells, Lanny Beaupre and Joey Beaupre; her special daughter-in-law, Holly Turner; cousin, Kelly Lemoine; and grandchildren, Carrie and Casey Brown. A celebration of Donna's life is 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at the Sears Pavilion, 1701 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, with a gathering to follow. The family asks that those attending the service wear purple, as that was her favorite color. Memorials to Heart to Heart Hospice; specifically, her care team; Denise, Chaplain; Gretchen, RN; Ashley, CNA and Heather, MSW who she deeply loved. The family wishes to thank their sister Stephanie for always being there for their mom through sickness and in health.