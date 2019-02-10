Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONNA ELIZABETH BEATTY. View Sign

DONNA ELIZABETH BEATTY, entered heaven peacefully on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. Born Oct. 9, 1926, in Frederick town, Mo., she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Martha Randolph. After growing up in Fredericktown, Mo., Donna attended and graduated from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill., with an Elementary Education degree. She later got her Master's degree at Saint Francis in Fort Wayne. She loved teaching Kindergarten and first grade for 33 years in the Fort Wayne Community Schools. Donna and her husband, Charles later moved to Phoenix, Ariz., and then to Escondido, Calif., where they resided the last 28 years. Donna loved to cook and made excellent baked goods! Many remember her for her delicious caramels. Donna loved God and faithfully attended church at First Missionary Church in Fort Wayne where she helped out with the youth groups while her three children were young. Donna was a loving wife to Charles R. Beatty for 69 years. She is survived by her husband, Charles; three children, Douglas (Sandra) Beatty of Carlsbad, Calif., Tamara Beatty of Escondido, Calif., and Mendi (David) Dunbar of Lake Zurich, Ill.; five grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. A private family memorial service was held in Escondido, Calif. The family wants to thank so many who were faithful in writing to Donna the last several years.

