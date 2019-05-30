Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONNA EVELYN FISCHER. View Sign Service Information Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 (260)-485-8500 Send Flowers Obituary

DONNA EVELYN FISCHER, 80, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Feb. 15, 2018. BARRY JAY FISCHER, 59, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Mother and son have gone to meet the Lord together. Donna was born on June 11, 1937 in Cleveland, Ohio. "We lost such an amazing person. Donna was the most caring, warmest and beautiful woman. She had such a great personality, warm heart and kindred spirit about her that others always saw right away. Being so compassionate and always wanting to help people was her mission from the Lord. We will all miss her with all our heart and wish she was still with us. We loved her so much and are so sad that she is no longer with us. I know that she is happy and smiling and in a much better place now with God and her two sons, Marty and Barry. Our heart is broken, and we are lost without you still in our lives." Donna is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Nate and Alison Fischer and their daughter, Ashley; daughter-in-law, Maria and her children, Paul and Julia Fischer. Born Aug. 31, 1959, in Cleveland, Ohio, Barry was a son of Paul F. Fischer and Donna (Gurko) Fischer. He was a graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University followed by an internship at Kennedy Airport, New York, N.Y. Then moving to Southern California meeting his wife Maria and to finish out a lifetime career working for the FAA and several Military Airports. Most recently, he was diagnosed with having Parkinson's plus disease and furthermore forcing him to an early retirement. "Barry was such a kind and loving soul that radiated among anyone who knew him. We will all miss him dearly and with extremely heavy hearts know that he now is in a much better and peaceful place." He is now without pain and suffering in Heaven with the Lord along with his mother, Donna; his father, Paul; and his younger brother Martin. He leaves behind his loving wife of 26 years, Maria (Barber) Fischer; and two twins, Paul M. Fischer and Julia A. Fischer. The graveside memorial service for Donna and Barry is 2:45 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Any contributions that donor's would like to make please make them to .



