DONNA J. (MONN) FRITZE, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in her home. Born July 27, 1931, in Fort Wayne (Wayne dale), she was a daughter of Harry and Alma (Bade) Monn. Donna graduated from Elmhurst High School. She was united in marriage to Paul Fritze on Oct. 15, 1955, and was a stay home mother for many years, then worked until her retirement at Lincoln National Life where she served as Manager of compensations and contracts. She was an active volunteer of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, serving as head of the prayer chain, cooking and serving funeral meals, and helping with the annual rummage sale. Donna especially enjoyed cooking for her family and serving her extended family in many ways. Her husband and children were her greatest joys. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Paul; daughter, Lori of Fort Wayne; sons, Gregg Fritze of Fort Wayne and Gary (Tina) Fritze of Tucson, Ariz.; sisters, Janice Hitzmann and Harriet Stennfeld, both of Fort Wayne; brother, Dr. Larry (Debbie) Monn of Indianapolis; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Monn; sister-in-law, Claudia Monn; and brother-in-law, Marvin Hitzemann. Per Donna's request there will be a private service, with no visitation. Burial at Covington Memorial Gardens, 8408 Covington Road. Preferred memorials to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. www.covingtonmemorial.com