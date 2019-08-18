DONNA J. HALL, 86, passed Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Theodore and Esther Grimme. Donna was a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. She is survived by son, Bruce Hall; daughters, Cathy (Dwayne) Lawinger and Debra Burlison; brother, Steve (Bonnie) Grimme; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Hall; son, David Hall; and six siblings. Funeral service is 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Preferred memorials are to Parkview Home Health & Hospice. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 18, 2019