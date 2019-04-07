DONNA J. POTTS, 59, of Harlan, Ind., passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, at her residence. Born on May 7, 1959 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Donald L. and Josephine M. (Bingaman) Pine. She graduated from Leo High School in Leo, Ind. On Oct. 10, 1981, she married David L. Potts at Woodburn Missionary Church in Woodburn, Ind. Donna worked as a mail clerk for American Van Lines for 10 years before becoming a loving mother and homemaker. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, and horses. Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Survivors include her spouse, David L. Potts of Harlan; children, JoAnn M. (Rich) Rayl of Indianapolis, Ind. and Tiffany A. (Tony Helland) Potts of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, D.C. Potts of Fort Wayne and Jayden Rayl of Indianapolis, Ind.; siblings, Linda (Steve) Fisher of Harlan and Chet Pine of Spencerville. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at at Hockemeyer Funeral Home, 17629 IN-37, Harlan (IN 46743), with calling two hours prior from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will take place at Scipio Cemetery in Harlan. Memorial donations may be directed to the or the . To sign the online guestbook visit www.hockemeyerfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2019