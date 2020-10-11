DONNA JEAN BALLINGER SPRINGER, 89, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Marion and Luella Lipp Ballinger. VIRGIL JUNIOR SPRINGER, 92, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. He was the son of the late Arthur and Minnie Lipp Springer. Donna and Virgil were blessed with 69 years of marriage and were devoted to each other and their family. Surviving are their children, Steve (Jackie Smith) Springer, Kathy (Joe) McKelvey, and Lori (Dan) Schwarz; grandchildren, Michael (Joy), David (Kelly), and Emily Springer, Adam (Jackie), Chris (Ashley), and Jon (Rebekah) McKelvey, Nick (Christina), Amy, Christy, and Chelsea Schwarz; and great-grandchildren, Sam, Ben, and Drew McKelvey. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her brother, Kedric Ballinger. In addition to his parents, Virgil was preceded in death by his brothers, Herbert, Gerald, and Chalmer Springer. A joint service is noon Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, Ind. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 , 2020, at Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services - Highland Park Chapel, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Donna's service was postponed due to Virgil's extended illness. Burial will be at St. Mark Lutheran Church Cemetery, 16933 Thiele Road. Preferred memorials are to Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org
, and American Heart Association
, www.heart.org