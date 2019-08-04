DONNA "PAT" JEAN (WERST) GULKER, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born Sept. 7, 1932, a daughter of Harold and Junia (Trow-bridge) Werst. She married Ferdinand Gulker, III on May 13, 1964. Surviving are her children, Cynthia Harden, Richard Werst, Ferdinand Gulker, IV, Rolana Brown, Sandra (Tom) Hutchinson, Susan (Roy) Puckett, and Kari (Bruce Abrams) Gulker; daughter-in-law, Shari Werst; sister, Betty Maksl; sister-in-law, Ann (Frank Juranek) Lanzillotti; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Ferdinand Gulker, III; son, Donald Werst; her cat, Miss E. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the donor's choice. D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes is assisting the family with private arrangements.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2019