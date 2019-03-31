DONNA JEAN VACHON (BAUERMEISTER), of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. Surviving are her husband, Richard Neil Vachon; three children, Neil (Vicki) Vachon, Lisa (Matthew) Crates, and Jerry (Alejandra) Vachon; 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; Donna's surviving sisters, Carol and Michele; also Richard's sister, Marilyn. She was preceded in death by brother, Earnest, and sister, Anne. A graveside service is noon Monday, April 1, 2019, at Catholic Cemetery, 3500 Lake Ave. Arrangements by the Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St. To send tributes online visit tommungovanfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 31, 2019