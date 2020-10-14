DONNA JEANETTE DOEHRMAN, 86, of Ossian, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Born Nov. 29, 1933, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late C. Winfield and Enid (Funk) Essex. She graduated from North Side High School in 1952 and the Parkview Methodist School of Nursing in 1955. She was a member at Holy Scripture Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. Surviving family include her husband of 63 years, Vernon Doehrman; children, Jann (Steve) Irvin, Kent (Diane), Beth, and Scott (Melinda) Doehrman; 12 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her sister, Virginia Treesh; and brothers, Lowell, Glen and John Essex. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation two hours prior. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Parkview School of Nursing Alumni Association Scholarship Fund or Holy Scripture Lutheran Church. Condolences and memories of Donna may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com