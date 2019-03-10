DONNA K. NETZEN, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. Born Dec. 12, 1946, in Elkhart, she was the daughter of the late Mearl and Mary Netzen. She is survived by her niece, Jenny Hefflefinger; family and friends at Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana, Indiana Mentor, The Breakfast Club, Appletree HHA, and was formerly with Easter Seals ARC. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Netzen. Funeral service is noon Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana. www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 10, 2019