DONNA KAY BERCOT - SCHIMES, 70, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Fort Wayne, surrounded by her family. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Cora McCloskey. She graduated from South Side High School in 1968. Donna was a wonderful mother, from Girl Scout troop to planning events or trips; everything was more fun because of her. She owned Donna's Tap in Decatur, Ind., which brought her much joy and happiness. She was very spunky and never knew a stranger. There are so many things to be said about such a wonderful lady. Too many to limit to a few sentences. All who knew her will never forget her. She is survived by her mother, Cora; children, Jeremy (Heidi) Bercot, Jessica (John) Bercot and Jeannette Schimes; siblings, Dianne (Bill) Meyer, David (Carol) Bercot and Debra Bercot; grandchildren, Jordan (Xavier) Bercot, Kaycee Bercot, Ivyanna Harkenrider, Trevar Wyss, Collin Wyss, Roland Bercot, Cora Tolomay, and Audrey Hamilton; great- grandchild, Adrian Johnson; and all of her Tap family. She was preceded in death by her husband 36 years, Ronald Schimes; brother, Dan Bercot; father-in-law, John; and brother-in-law, Larry. A private graveside service will be conducted at Highland Park Cemetery Fort Wayne. In lieu of memorials, the family asks that donor's to pass on Donna's spirit and support their local hangouts. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 28, 2020