DONNA LEE RIETHMILLER, 72, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. Born in 1948 in Indianapolis, Ind., Donna was the daughter of Dr. William Lloyd and Margaret Frazier Bridges. Donna earned her undergraduate degree from Valparaiso University and her master's degree from the University of Saint Francis. She retired from Fort Wayne Community Schools after teaching Latin and English for six years at Lane Middle School and 28 years at North Side High School, her alma mater. During her tenure, Donna served as Foreign Language Department Chairperson. After retiring, Donna became a personal assistant, an elementary school reading mentor, and a Lutheran Children's Hospital volunteer. Donna was also an active member of Plymouth Congregational Church where she served on numerous committees and participated in several church related activities. Surviving are her son, Daniel W. (Brittany) Riethmiller; daughter, Julie (Andrew) Sigmund; grandchildren, Cadence, Myles, Maddox, Brooks, and Emery Riethmiller; siblings, Barb Parker, Karen Schlatter, Mary Beth (Al) Figel, Bob (Denise) Bridges, and Bill (Anne) Bridges; and several loving nieces and nephews, and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Riethmiller. "Donna will fondly be remembered for her devotion to her husband, children, and grandchildren, her dedication to teaching, her kindness, and her generosity." Memorial visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials may be given in Donna's name to Plymouth Congregational Church or Safe Harbor 3/4 House.