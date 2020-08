DONNA M. BROCKHOUSE, 83, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Donna retired from GE/ Lockheed Martin. She was an active member of the Elex Club and Good Shepherd UMC. Donna is survived by her children, Brent (Donna), Kim, Kerri (Rick), and Jonathon; eight grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John Brockhouse; and son, Mark Brockhouse. A private family service will be held at a later date.