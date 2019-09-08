DONNA M. BURPEE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONNA M. BURPEE.
Service Information
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-496-9600
Obituary
Send Flowers

DONNA M. BURPEE, 73, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, from complications of COPD, in Fort Wayne. Born May 18, 1946, in Wabash County, Ind., she was a daughter of Bennett Maine Ihnen and Lillian Lucile McDaniel Ihnen. She graduated from North Manchester High School in 1964. She worked for 20+ years at Controls Company in North Manchester before moving to Fort Wayne in 1996. Donna had a love for art specifically paintings. Donna loved to paint on canvas, stone, wood and glass. Donna is survived by her husband of 23 years, Neal Burpee; daughters, Diane Hankey of Disko, Ind., Rebecca Barrow of Saint Joseph, Mo., and Patricia Miller of Converse, Ind.; stepdaughter, Alicia McCorkle of Fort Wayne; and stepson, Chris Burpee of Fort Wayne. Donna was a proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Bennett Maine Ihnen; mother, Lillian Lucile McDaniel; grandsons, Scott Anthony Melton Jr. and Jeremy Robert Melton; sons-in-law, Andrew Miller and Raymond Barrow; sisters, Phyllis Hapner and Margaret Osborn; and brother, Thomas Ihnen. Family will be honoring Donna's wishes of a direct cremation. Arrangements by by Midwest Funreal Home & Cremation Society. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to at stjude.org
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.