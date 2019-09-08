DONNA M. BURPEE, 73, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, from complications of COPD, in Fort Wayne. Born May 18, 1946, in Wabash County, Ind., she was a daughter of Bennett Maine Ihnen and Lillian Lucile McDaniel Ihnen. She graduated from North Manchester High School in 1964. She worked for 20+ years at Controls Company in North Manchester before moving to Fort Wayne in 1996. Donna had a love for art specifically paintings. Donna loved to paint on canvas, stone, wood and glass. Donna is survived by her husband of 23 years, Neal Burpee; daughters, Diane Hankey of Disko, Ind., Rebecca Barrow of Saint Joseph, Mo., and Patricia Miller of Converse, Ind.; stepdaughter, Alicia McCorkle of Fort Wayne; and stepson, Chris Burpee of Fort Wayne. Donna was a proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Bennett Maine Ihnen; mother, Lillian Lucile McDaniel; grandsons, Scott Anthony Melton Jr. and Jeremy Robert Melton; sons-in-law, Andrew Miller and Raymond Barrow; sisters, Phyllis Hapner and Margaret Osborn; and brother, Thomas Ihnen. Family will be honoring Donna's wishes of a direct cremation. Arrangements by by Midwest Funreal Home & Cremation Society. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to at stjude.org
