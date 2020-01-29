DONNA M. COLBERT (1932 - 2020)
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
Obituary
DONNA M. COLBERT, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Apple Ridge Assisting Living. Donna was born Oct. 19, 1932, in Poneto, Ind., a daughter of the late Donald B. and Emma M. (Abend) Colbert. She was a 1950 graduate of Bluffton High School and she received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Music and Business from Taylor University and her Master of Science Degree in Business Education from Indiana University. She worked for Indiana University from 1966 to 1979. Previously she taught at Faith Christian Academy for five years. She spent fourteen years as a missionary in Sierra Leone and Zaire. She was a member of Brookside Church and the Christian Business and Professional Women. Surviving are her brothers, Michael (Marilyn) Colbert and Kay Colbert; nephews, Dave (Renee) Colbert, Jeff (Candy) Colbert, Chad Colbert, and Bruce (Becky) Colbert; nieces, Rhonda (Tom) Timbrook and Shay Colbert. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Sharon Colbert; and sister, Anna Louise Colbert. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial at Covington Memory Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Brookside Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 29, 2020
Funeral Home Details