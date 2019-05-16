DONNA M. FOUST, 77, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Born Nov. 14, 1941, in Van Wert, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Velma Foust. In her spare time she enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, sewing, and was an animal lover. She was one of ten children, Fern Green, Mary Hadley, Doris Foust, Dorothy Foust, Wayne Foust, Dale Foust, Ronald Foust, David Foust, and Allen Foust. She is survived by her son, Max Foust; grandchildren, Morgan and Daniel Foust; and dear friend, Frank Kopcsa. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Mungovan Simple Funeral Home, 2114 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with calling from 2 to 4 p.m.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 16, 2019