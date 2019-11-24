DONNA M. MORRISSEY, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in the presence of her family. She was born to the late Chester and Catherine (Stanton) Axt in Fort Wayne on Dec. 6, 1927. Donna graduated from Central High School. She retired from Dana Corporation. She was active with the American Legion, Fraternal Order of Police, and the Order of the Eastern Star. Donna is survived by her son, Michael L. (Cathy) Morrissey; grandson, Michael W. Morrissey; and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Elmer G. "Red" Morrissey; daughter, Patricia A. Strup; and grandsons, Jason B. Strup and Ryan L. Strup. Service will be private with family. Her final resting place will be at Lindenwood Cemetery. To leave a special message to the family visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 24, 2019