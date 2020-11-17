DONNA MAE WEBSTER, 91, of Convoy, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital. Born Oct. 26, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio, Montgomery County, she was the daughter of the late John Grant and Mary (Avant) Grant and the late Mildred (Stoffel) Bradford (adopted mother). Donna was united in marriage to Charles E. Webster on Nov. 25, 1948 in Dixon, Ohio; he preceded her in death on Nov. 16, 1997. She was a 1948 graduate of North Side High School. She was a member of Countryside Chapel Church in Convoy, Ohio, where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years, teaching many different age groups. She also served on several different committees at the church. Donna was employed as a telephone operator at General Telephone Company before her marriage to Charles. Following her marriage, she became involved on the family farm and raised her family in addition to taking care of several members of her family over the years. She served 39 years on the Van Wert County Election Board, a feat of which she was very proud. Donna had many hobbies over her lifetime including collecting dolls from the 1880's, quilting, reading, puzzles, drawings, oil painting, and spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are her daughters, Martha (Gale) Rust of Roanoke, Ind., and Lucinda "Cindy" (Jeffrey) Hoffman of Monroeville, Ind.; sons, John (Sandy Marquardt) Webster of Convoy, Ohio, and David (Deb) Webster of Convoy, Ohio; eight grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and five step great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Richard Webster in infancy, in 1965; granddaughter, Laura Davis, in 2018; great-great-granddaughter, Sara Walters, in 2008; and stepgrandson, Daniel Doctor, in 1988. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private family services will be held at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacob's Chapel, with Pastor Harold Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Monroeville Memorial Cemetery. Preferred memorials to Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com