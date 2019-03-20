DONNA MARIE EVELYN KAZANJIAN

DONNA MARIE EVELYN KAZANJIAN, 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Born Aug. 1, 1942, in Chicago, Ill., she was a daughter of the late Edward and Elsie (Tichy) Dohse. Donna is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Matthew) Sterk; grandchildren, Stephen, Thomas; great-grandchildren, Kaydence and Landon; and sister, Deanne (Bill) Seibel. Services are pending at a later date at the Irving Park Cemetery in Chicago, Ill. Arrangements are entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home.
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 20, 2019
Funeral Home Details